GoTrax Z4 Pro foldable e-bike carries you 50 miles and saves space after arrival for $1,000

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax Z4 Pro Foldable e-bike for $999.99 shipped. Only down from its $1,100 price tag by $100, we have seen this particular model go as low as $860, with today’s deal coming in as the best price in the last few months and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked. You won’t be able to find this model on GoTrax’s website either – Best Buy seems to be the main outside retailer who primarily sells it (but don’t worry, it still seems to be a popular model so replacement parts aren’t hard to come by).

The GoTrax Z4 Pro comes equipped with a 500W rear-hub motor and a removable 48V battery that work together to reach a max speed of 28 MPH for up to 50 miles on a single charge. Built to “go where other e-bikes can’t…even when you aren’t riding,” the primary draw of this model is its foldable frame, which makes saving storage space far easier when it is not in use. It also features off-road fat-tires, a front wheel suspension, fenders on both wheels, a rear storage rack and a display that gives you real-time data like speed, distance traveled, battery levels, etc.

Rad Power is still offering a massive $900 price cut on its RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike that has a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery working together to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It comes with a variety of features like its pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires to ensure your joyride is never cut short. Priority Bicycles, likewise, has a Presidents’ Day sale still going that is taking 15% off its three e-bike models and 20% off a selection of its non-electric models.

GoTrax Z4 Pro Foldable e-bike features:

Front Wheel SuspensionHelping your ride be as smooth as possible. Our Front Wheel Suspension will handle all the bumps, rocks, potholes and anything else you can throw at them.

Off-Road Fat TiresOur off-road fat tires are designed to handle the off-road and go where our other e-bikes can’t. If you want to ride the on pavement don’t worry these tires can handle that too.

Rear Storage RackPerfect for quick trips to the store or escapes to the park for a small picnic. This rear storage rack allows for extra storage outside of a backpack.

Foldable FrameA foldable frame designed to save space for storage while not in use or while traveling with. Pack it away with ease for that next camping trip or vacation. Enjoy saving space while you aren’t riding.

UL2849 compliantTested and Certified to UL2849 Safety Standard

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!