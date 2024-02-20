Save over $100 on HYPER’s 96W 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Dock down at $245 today

The official HYPER Amazon store is now offering its HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock down at $244.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350 and still fetching as much via HYPER’s official site, you’re looking at a solid 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $105 discount undercuts the previous offer at $310 and marks one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon – it dropped to $210 and $228 during Black Friday last year. Designed for “enterprise businesses, PC gamers, and video editors,” it expands your setup’s connectivity options significantly with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports capable of 40Gb/s data transfers alongside a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port that provides up to 96W Power Delivery charging for your MacBook (or other host device). Head below for more details.

HYPER’s 11-port HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock also features HDMI connectivity with support for dual 6K 60Hz, 4K at 120Hz, or a single 8K monitor at 30Hz (“M1/M2 MacBooks do not support dual displays”) as well as a 2.5Gb Ethernet connection and four USB-A ports that run at up to 10Gb/s.

If the higher-end HYPER solution is a bit much for your needs, we are also still tracking a couple deals on Belkin models that might better suit your setup. Firstly, you’ll find a new Amazon all-time low on Belkin’s 96W 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station down at $165 and, secondly, Belkin’s 7-in-1 USB-C/HDMI multiport station down at $36. Hit up our Mac accessories hub for more.

HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station features:

The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is designed for enterprise businesses, PC gamers, and video editors looking for an advanced connectivity solution that delivers maximum bandwidth and epic display resolutions. (Certified Thunderbolt 4 cable is required for HyperDrive to function properly.) It features 2x Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports capable of 40Gbps data transfers and 32G PCIe transfers, and one Thunderbolt 4 Upstream port that provides 96W Power Delivery charging for your host device. Enjoy gaming and video editing like never before with dual 4K 60Hz display support through HDMI or Thunderbolt, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection, and high-resolution audio using a 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack . Choose between lifelike 8K 30Hz resolution or 4K 120Hz resolution for faster rendering.

