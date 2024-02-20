KeySmart’s Find My SmartCard tracker with wireless charging drops to $34 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartCard Apple Find My tracker down at $33.99 shipped. This is a limited time offer that will be live for this afternoon/evening only or until discounted stock runs out. Regularly $40, this is 15% off the going rate and among the lowest we have tracked. Today’s deal is matching our limited offer from last month and a great chance to land the smart card tracker at a discount. It launched for the first time back in late September as one of the only devices quite like it. There are other wallet card trackers out there, but this is one of the only options you’ll find with wireless charging. In fact, KeySmart says it’s the only one of its kind you can recharge without plugging in. Head below for more details.

The SmartCard is a credit card-sized tracker device that slides right into your wallet, or elsewhere, and links up with Apple’s Find My network so you can better track down its whereabouts – you can also trigger a chime to track it down when it’s near by as well. As mentioned above, and unlike the Journey model we featured recently, you can recharge it over and over again wirelessly. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

Another piece of Apple Find My-equipped kit we featured recently is the Journey LOC8 Passport Wallet. Your standard travel document holder, it features built-in access to Find My, a small speaker, and a rechargeable battery. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review right here.

KeySmart SmartCard features:

Ultra-Slim – The Most Sleek Tracking Card Anywhere. The KeySmart Wallet Tracker Card is the size of about two credit cards – less than 2mm thick – and the slimmest tracking card on the market. Place it in your wallet, luggage tags and more to locate your missing items.

Works with the Apple Find My App: Add your KeySmart Card to the Find My app on your Apple device. Play a sound on your KeySmart Card to find it nearby, or locate it with the Apple Find My Network, with the help of hundreds of Apple devices around the world. Does not work with Android devices.

Get Notified When You Leave It Behind and Lost Mode Helps you Get it Back. The Apple Find My app proactively prevents you from losing your wallet or ID card by sending notifications to your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods if you leave your KeySmart Card behind. With Apple’s advanced encryption system you have built in privacy that ensures your KeySmart Card won’t be tracked by other people.

