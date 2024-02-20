KeySmart’s Find My SmartCard tracker with wireless charging drops to $34 (Today only)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonKeySmart
Reg. $40 $34
KeySmart SmartCard Apple Find My wallet tracker

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartCard Apple Find My tracker down at $33.99 shipped. This is a limited time offer that will be live for this afternoon/evening only or until discounted stock runs out. Regularly $40, this is 15% off the going rate and among the lowest we have tracked. Today’s deal is matching our limited offer from last month and a great chance to land the smart card tracker at a discount. It launched for the first time back in late September as one of the only devices quite like it. There are other wallet card trackers out there, but this is one of the only options you’ll find with wireless charging. In fact, KeySmart says it’s the only one of its kind you can recharge without plugging in. Head below for more details. 

The SmartCard is a credit card-sized tracker device that slides right into your wallet, or elsewhere, and links up with Apple’s Find My network so you can better track down its whereabouts – you can also trigger a chime to track it down when it’s near by as well. As mentioned above, and unlike the Journey model we featured recently, you can recharge it over and over again wirelessly. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

Another piece of Apple Find My-equipped kit we featured recently is the Journey LOC8 Passport Wallet. Your standard travel document holder, it features built-in access to Find My, a small speaker, and a rechargeable battery. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review right here

KeySmart SmartCard features:

  • Ultra-Slim – The Most Sleek Tracking Card Anywhere. The KeySmart Wallet Tracker Card is the size of about two credit cards – less than 2mm thick – and the slimmest tracking card on the market. Place it in your wallet, luggage tags and more to locate your missing items.
  • Works with the Apple Find My App: Add your KeySmart Card to the Find My app on your Apple device. Play a sound on your KeySmart Card to find it nearby, or locate it with the Apple Find My Network, with the help of hundreds of Apple devices around the world. Does not work with Android devices.
  • Get Notified When You Leave It Behind and Lost Mode Helps you Get it Back. The Apple Find My app proactively prevents you from losing your wallet or ID card by sending notifications to your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods if you leave your KeySmart Card behind. With Apple’s advanced encryption system you have built in privacy that ensures your KeySmart Card won’t be tracked by other people.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

KeySmart

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save over $100 on HYPER’s 96W 11-port Thunderbolt...
Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ...
Just $150 scores you a 43-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay...
Winter isn’t over yet, and Marmot’s Ares Down Jacke...
Android game and app deals: Game of Life 1 and 2, KNIGH...
Get Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro for $80 (Re...
Save 50% on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 ...
Baseus’ 140W 6-port 48,000mAh portable laptop pow...
Load more...
Show More Comments