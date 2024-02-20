Keep an eye on things with Ring’s smart Spotlight Cam Plus down at $120 (30% off)

Joining a series of doorbell and complete security system deals from the brand, Amazon is now offering Ring Spotlight Cam Plus in both the wired or battery-powered configuration at $119.99 shipped – one of the requires an outlet to function and the other has a quick-release battery pack you recharge. Regularly $170, this is nearly 30% in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s $50 deal is on par with last year’s Black Friday price as well. While you can leverage the ongoing subscription for bonus features (more details on this below), these cams work without it to deliver live 1080p video feeds to your smartphone of choice alongside wide-angle color night vision. They also sport a pair of motion-activated LED spotlights “that turn on when they detect motion” and can even sound the built-in security siren “with just a few taps.” Users can set customizable motion zones to focus on certain areas of their property as well as leverage two-way talk to speak with visitors and the like. More deals and details below.

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is also offering a host of Ring smart home gear. You’ll find the deals featured above matched at $120 shipped, as well as 2-packs and more waiting on this landing page for today only.

While today’s deals on the Ring outdoor Spotlight Cam Plus undercut the Blink Outdoor 4 cam, you can land a pair of the 3rd generation models on sale for $94.99 in refurbished condition as part of Amazon’s latest smart home event. And at $47.50 a pop, that’s a much more affordable solution.

Then check out our coverage of the brand new Ring rechargeable battery doorbell – it’s most advanced system yet – now that they are available for pre-order. And be sure to swing by our smart home hub for even more deals while you’re at it.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus features:

Look in anytime – Watch over your home day or night in wide-angle, 1080p HD video with Color Night Vision and check in at anytime with Live View.

Stop intruders in their tracks – With 2 motion-activated LED spotlights that turn on when they detect motion, and sound the built-in security siren with just a few taps.

Focus on important areas – Customizable motion zones let you choose exactly what your camera covers – so you only get notified about what matters most.

Convenient Power – Easily power your device with the Quick Release Battery Pack.

Speak to visitors on camera – Talk to guests anytime, from anywhere with Two-Way Talk.

Additional Protection – With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

Stay connected – Works with Alexa so you can hear audio announcements when motion is detected.

