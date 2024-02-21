Affordable backup storage awaits with Seagate’s 16TB external HDD at $250 ($15/TB)

While, for some folks, cloud storage and a smaller capacity portable SSD might do the trick when it comes to backups and the like, something like the more economical external hard drives can be a much affordable way to add some extra peace of mind to a setup. And the Seagate Expansion 16TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive adds a whole lot of it down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $330 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it is also matched at Newegg right now. While we have seen this model down in the $230 range at Amazon over the last year, and it’s certainly not as speedy as a portable SSD solution, it is a whole lot more affordable at roughly $15.50 per TB – you’re not going to get anywhere close to that with an SSD. Head below for more details.

A notable option for storing thousands of images, videos, complete system backups, and more, even if you’re just using it as a secondary solution, you might be able to get several years worth of the entire family’s content on here, and then some.

And if the spend is a bit much for you even still, something like the 8TB model at $153 can still deliver on that economical storage approach with less cash out of pocket right now.

Then check out the first very first deals on Samsung’s new T5 EVO portable SSDs with up to 8TB of storage at up to $100 off while you’re at it – this option has far less overall capacity and will up the cost significantly, but is a far more modern solution.

Seagate Expansion 16TB External HDD features:

Easy-to-use desktop hard drive—simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable

Fast file transfers with USB 3.0

Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box

Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)

