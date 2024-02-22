Today’s best iOS app deals: Templar Battleforce, Townsmen, Dr. Seuss Treasury, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready for you down below the fold. Alongside today’s App Store deals, we also have offers on Apple’s new M3 iMac with 24-inch 4.5K Retina display as well as AirPods Max, but for now we are focused on the apps. Today’s collection features titles like Templar Battleforce Elite, Townsmen, Star Traders: Frontiers, Dr. Seuss Treasury, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything down below.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This Is the President: $4 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: APOD NASA Widget & Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

Templar Battleforce Elite features:

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Step into a Leviathan mech and lead the Templar Knights in battle against fierce Xenos. Create your own unique Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and invent distinct strategies for your fireteams. Deploy your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.

