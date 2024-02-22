Today’s best game deals: STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection $31.50, more

We had a relatively busy day in gaming yesterday with the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and our first look at the new Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay, not mention details on the upcoming Spider-Man 2 update. While pre-orders are starting to go live on many of the new titles we saw yesterday (you’ll find those below), one of the more exciting announcements of the day is also seeing an early deal. The STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection is now set to land on Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 14, 2024 and we are seeing some notable pre-order deals on all three platforms. The Nintendo eShop and Xbox stores are offering digital copies down at $31.49 from the usual $35, while The PlayStation store is offering the same 10% discount for its PS Plus members. The game will have players fight “iconic battles from across the STAR WARS galaxy” in one collection. It features STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic) with a bonus Jabba’s Palace map and STAR WARS Battlefront II with a host of bonus maps and heroes, alongside up to 64-player Online Support and expanded Hero Assault mode – “Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo for the first time ever.” Get a closer look at the launch trailer here and head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem titles from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- or $30 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members
- My Best Buy Plus/Total members save extra $20 on Switch games
- Zelda, Fire Emblem, and more
- LEGO 2K Drive $25 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from $61 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns $20 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
