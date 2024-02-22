Today’s best game deals: STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection $31.50, more

We had a relatively busy day in gaming yesterday with the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and our first look at the new Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay, not mention details on the upcoming Spider-Man 2 update. While pre-orders are starting to go live on many of the new titles we saw yesterday (you’ll find those below), one of the more exciting announcements of the day is also seeing an early deal. The STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection is now set to land on Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 14, 2024 and we are seeing some notable pre-order deals on all three platforms. The Nintendo eShop and Xbox stores are offering digital copies down at $31.49 from the usual $35, while The PlayStation store is offering the same 10% discount for its PS Plus members. The game will have players fight “iconic battles from across the STAR WARS galaxy” in one collection. It features STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic) with a bonus Jabba’s Palace map and STAR WARS Battlefront II with a host of bonus maps and heroes, alongside up to 64-player Online Support and expanded Hero Assault mode – “Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo for the first time ever.” Get a closer look at the launch trailer here and head below for more.

