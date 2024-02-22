AirPods Max are definitely worth a look with this open-box discount to $324 (New low, Reg. $549)

Woot is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $324.52 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. This is discounting an open-box model in both Silver and Space Gray from the usual $549 price tag. It’s a new all-time low at $225, beating our previous mention on a new condition model by an extra $125. Not to mention, this is well below previous refurbished offers, which have only ever been as low as $355. Head below for more.

AirPods Max just recently turned three years old, so maybe now that the terrible twos are over people will start remembering how good these headphones are. Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions.

Since its launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max has faced some fallout from the hard-to-swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than the retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

The week is almost over, and that means our Apple guide is packed with different ways to save. There are price cuts on Macs, iPads, and tons of different first-party accessories for each.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

