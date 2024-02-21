Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase! Tune in for 25 mins. of upcoming Switch games

Update: The new STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection for Switch is now live on the eShop with a nice pre-order deal at $31.50 (Reg. $35). It launches on March 14th (also coming to PlayStation and Xbox).

After the launch of Mario vs. Donkey Kong and just ahead of next month’s release of Princess Peach Showtime! (here’s our early hands-on impressions), it’s time for the first Nintendo Direct showcase of 2024. Earlier this week, Nintendo announced it would host a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and we are now just minutes away. While two of the big first-party releases are already on the table, it’s time to find out what’s on the slate for the remainder of the year and beyond on Nintendo Switch. Head below to follow along with today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Today’s Direct stream is set to go live at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. PT. It will run for roughly 25 minutes and focus on “games coming in the first half of 2024.” Considering this is a “Partner Showcase” that will likely mean the titles will be those coming from third-party Nintendo Switch developers, but there could be some surprises here and some have already suggested Nintendo would announce a new first-party or party-style game this week.

Some previously suggested Nintendo might show off some of the soon-to-be formerly Xbox exclusive titles landing on the platform in its first Nintendo Direct of the year – Xbox has now confirmed some of its games will be coming to Switch and PS5 (likely Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded to start with, according to reports).

But rumors have been surfacing over the last couple days surrounding something to do with dolphins appearing in today’s Nintendo Direct as well. This could be referring to an upcoming Ecco the Dolphin game (perhaps a remake of some kind) or even GameCube titles landing on Nintendo Switch Online – during development the GameCube was internally referred to as Project Dolphin.

Some also suggest something from Pokémon dev Game Freak could be on the slate – the developer announced a new IP last spring known as Project Bloom and that could be part of today’s Direct showcase – as well as a potential Xenoblade x Warriors title in the vein of the previously-released Hyrule Warriors.

Tune in to today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase below to see if any of this actually comes to fruition:

STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection – Announce Trailer

Endless Ocean Luminous – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64 – February 2024 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online

Five more classic games from Rare – including Killer Instinct and Blast Corps – are now available through Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack!

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Join Mickey Mouse on his magical quest and get ready to wield the power of paint and thinner once again. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year!

