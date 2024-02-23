GoTrax G6 Commute electric scooter with digital security code cruises down to $600 (Reg. $800)

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $800 price tag, it saw a few discounts over 2023, often down to $700, but was largely left out of most events like Prime Deal days and Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked and the first deal in over two months that we’ve seen – just $60 above the all-time low from Christmas sales. It even beats out GoTrax’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP.

The G6 Commute is an affordable solution for your daily travel needs to work, the store, parties, and more. It comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V battery that reaches top speeds of 20 MPH for up to 48 miles on a single five-hour charge. It was the first of GoTrax’s e-scooter models to feature a front-wheel suspension system alongside the back suspension and also sports nine-inch pneumatic tires, a folding frame for easier storage options, a reactive taillight, cruise control functionality, and an integrated LED display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status. Through the display you’ll also be able to put in a digital code that gives this model extra security benefits.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is currently offering the Hover-1 Renegade Electric Scooter for $281, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. It has dual 450W brushless motors and a 54V battery that propel the scooter up to 18 MPH for up to 33 miles on a 7-hour charge while also being able to handle up to 15% inclines with no problem. It features an LED headlight and taillight, a cruise control mode, a high-speed mode that utilizes both motors simultaneously for max speed, and a full LCD display that gives you real-time data as you cruise along.

For more commuting options with more performance power, check out our recent coverage of Electric Bike Co.’s fully customizable Model J e-bike. It sports a Venice-beach moped design with a 750W motor and a 14Ah battery that hits 20 to 28 MPH speeds for a 60-mile range. If you’re a fan of the motorbike aesthetic, check out the on-going discount for the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, it tops out at speeds of 28 MPH and travels up to 60 miles on a single charge while being jam-packed with features and accessories.

GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter features:

PerformanceTaking the ultimate commuter further. The G6 Commute features an incredible 48V 15aH battery for a max range up to 48 miles per charge. You’ll also enjoy the front wheel suspension, one of GOTRAX’s first electric scooters to feature it.

9″ Air-Filled Pneumatic TiresBuilt-in front and rear wheel suspension with 9″ air-filled tires keep your ride comfortable.

LED Digital DisplayBuilt-in LED headlight, strips, and tail light create maximum visibility for added safety during those early morning and late night rides.

Rear MotorA 500 Watt rear wheel motor gives you a top speed of 20mph

BatteryUtilize a 48V 15aH lithium-ion battery to reach a max range of 48 miles

UL2272 compliantTested and Certified to UL2272 Safety Standard

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!