Electric Bike Co.’s Model J e-bike offers 60-mile range with $268 in free gear for $1,299 low

Electric Bike Co. is offering its Model J e-bike for $1,299 shipped in four colorways (Army Green, Ocean Breeze, Living Coral or Black) or you can fully customize your own. Down from $1,499, this deal is a $200 markdown off the going rate, which is the usual discounted rate that this particular model often drops to, returning costs to the all-time lowest we have tracked. There are also two other options for this e-bike with the Niagara colorway for $1,399 and the accessory-loaded Desert Rover for $1,799. There is also an exclusive offer on all e-bike models that gives you a complimentary Boost 5A Super Charger worth $229, as well as a free upgraded tool kit worth $39 that includes self-sealing puncture gel, a mini hand pump, and a CO2 canister – just mention “Spring” in the notes during checkout. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below or reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

Sporting a Venice-beach moped design with a banana seat, this e-bike comes equipped with the same 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches the same 20 to 28 MPH speeds but with an extended 60 mile range. Also offering five levels of pedal assistance, you’ll receive the same choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a smaller selection of accessories and features: puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality.

As far as we can tell, this sale will continue for as long as supplies last, as we have no indication when the company is planning to end these deals. And don’t forget to mention “Spring” in the notes at checkout for your $268 in free gear! You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike features:

Our most popular choice for young adults and teens (and other adventurous riders), Model J performs on-road as well as off-road. The long, slick seat offers room, support, and style, with quality components for premium safety. The EBC Ready to Ride Model J comes in Black or Ocean Breeze and features a large round front light and rear lights, leather stitched grips, chain guard, 24-inch wheels, and rugged 3-inch tires.

