Outdoor smart plugs with 3 outlets from meross and Govee start from just $16 today (25% off)

Today we are tracking some solid price drops on smart outdoor plugs starting from $16. Firstly, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $2 under the previous deal price, we haven’t tracked a notable deal on this model since this time last year. This one delivers three individually-controllable outlets with a special conical design made of a waterproof and fire-resistant material that “protects outlets from rain, dust, and harsh weather.” Alongside the 3-foot extension cable you don’t tend to see on these outdoor solutions, it works with the Alexa and Google Assistant smart home ecosystems for voice and app control alongside “10+ timers or countdowns on Govee Home App.” Head below for more deals and details.

Next up, the meross Amazon storefront is offering its 3-outlet Outdoor Smart Plug down at just $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This has most recently been selling for $20 at Amazon and is now an additional $4 off the going rate to deliver one of the best prices on a triple-outlet model of its kind. This one delivers on much of the same functionality as the model above, just without the longer extension cord.

While we are talking smart gear, be sure to scope out the new Echo Hub smart home controller and then swing by our curated hub for more deals. You’ll find offers on smart bulbs, ecobee’s all-new Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit, this deal on Amazon’s latest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and meross smart plugs with Matter, just to name a few. Everything else is waiting right here.

Govee Outdoor Smart Plug features:

3-in-1 Smart WiFi Plug: Our smart plug outdoor has 3 independent sockets, allowing you to control devices separately. The max wattage of this outdoor smart outlet is 1875 watts(15A ‎125 V), and large space between sockets allowing 3 appliances to be used at once. *2.4 GHz only.

Elaborate Design for Outdoor Use: With a special conical design and fire-resistant material, this outdoor smart plug waterproof protects outlets from rain, dust, and harsh weather (-20-45℃), better than rubber cover. The hang-up design and 3ft cable also add more versatility.

Stable & Smooth Connection: The smart plug is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible for a more reliable connection wherever you are. Simply plug it in, download Govee Home App, then follow the simple instructions to enjoy this smart outdoor plug.

Remote & Voice Control: Control your outdoor smart plug and create up to 10+ preset timers with a simple tap via Govee Home App. Enjoy hands-free control using Alexa and Google Assistant to control your devices with basic voice commands.

