ecobee’s all-new Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit on sale for just third time to $140

Amazon is now offering the ecobee Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit on sale for only the third time. It drops down to $139.99 shipped from the usual $160 price tag in order to match the second-best price to date. This matches our Black Friday mention from back in November, and comes within $20 of the all-time low set just once before. Keep reading to learn more, or just head over to our hands-on review where we break down the whole experience.

ecobee just launched its new Smart Video Doorbell as one of the first releases outside of its usual connected thermostats. It brings all kinds of smart surveillance tech to your front porch for monitoring package deliveries all year long thanks to 1080p HDR recording with a 175-degree field of view. It connects to your home’s existing doorbell wiring, too.

There’s HomeKit support out of the box, as well as Alexa integration, with advanced motion alerts doubling down on the smart tech to alert you when someone is at the door, a package has been delivered, and more. Although my favorite part has to be that you can use your existing ecobee SmartThermostat as a controller for the doorbell. So when someone rings or there’s a package drop-off, it’ll convert into a viewfinder to see who is at the door. Of course, you can use your iPhone, but there’s nothing more convenient than being able to check the display built right into your wall.

If you’d prefer to go with a different ecosystem for protecting the front door, then be sure to check out the price cut we just tracked on Amazon’s latest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. This helps secure the porch from package pirates and the like, and is now dropping down to $120 from its usual $180 going rate.

ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera features:

Full HD 1080p HDR with two-way talk to answer your door and talk to your guests from anywhere live through your smartphone, tablet, or ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. Works with Apple HomeKit and Alexa. Advanced radar verification, motion, person, and package detection*, and activity zones, so you only get alerts for who or what is at your door.

