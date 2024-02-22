Amazon’s latest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus keeps an eye on the front porch at $120 (Reg. $180)

Just after unveiling the All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, Amazon is now offering a limited-time deal on the latest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. This 2023 model regularly carries a $180 price tag but is now marked down to $119.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. While you won’t get the new bells and whistles found on the latest pro model, that one sells for $230 shipped. The Battery Doorbell Plus is now a more affordable solution, coming in at $60 off the going rate to match the lowest price we have tracked and to mark a return of last year’s Black Friday offer. Head below for a breakdown of the feature set.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus provides a simple to install (hardware included), rechargeable battery-powered setup that will still deliver a notable smart feature set even without the add-on subscription. It features Head-to-Toe HD+ live feeds of what’s happening on your front porch, sent directly to your smart device of choice with motion detect and color night vision action. You can also pair the doorbell with your Alexa-enabled devices to enable two-way talk features.

For the latest and greatest in Ring’s Doorbell arsenal, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro model. This one delivers much of the same features as the model above alongside Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View to give you an aerial perspective on the porch as well as higher resolution Head-to-Toe 1536p HD+ video. All of the details you need are right here – it is now available for pre-order.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus features:

See more of who’s there – Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door.

Stay in the know even at night – Enjoy motion detection, privacy zones and see who stops by at night with Color Night Vision.

Get important alerts – Know when a package is delivered with Package Alerts, an exclusive Ring Protect subscription feature (sold separately) that notifies you when your package is detected within a specified zone.

Convenient power – Powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack for quick and easy recharging.

Easy install – Easily setup by connecting your Battery Doorbell Plus to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

Additional protection – With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review stored videos for up to 180 days (photos for 7 days), and share videos.

