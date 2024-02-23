Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless gamepad now over 30% off via Amazon at $96

Microsoft followed up its release of the standard white model with a pair of red and blue editions of its most affordable Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller, and now we are tracking a solid price drop on the red variant. Over at Amazon you land the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller in red down at $95.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is a solid 31% price drop and among the lowest prices we have tracked yet. While there were a number of offers at $110 last year, today’s deal comes within cents of the Amazon low for folks looking to bring the most affordable official Xbox pro controller home. Hit the jump for more details.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core models deliver a sort of trimmed down and more affordable entry point into Microsoft’s current-generation pro gamepads. They feature adjustable-tension thumbsticks, the wrap-style rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. All of which includes custom button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app alongside three recallable profiles, up to 40-hour battery life, and compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. They might not be quite as premium out of the box as the standard Elite Series 2, but they are also a more affordable way to score most of the official customization action. More details can be found in our hands-on review and down below.

All eyes were on Phil Spencer and the Xbox heads last week as the very first official details on Xbox exclusive titles coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch were unveiled. We now know Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded will be the first of these games, as seen in the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and you can get even more details on what’s to come as far as Xbox hardware right here.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!