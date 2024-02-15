Microsoft to unveil the future of Xbox: Ultra-powerful next-gen hardware, cross-platform games, more

Just before it unveiled its limited edition Dune Xbox gear, Microsoft announced that it would be broadcasting what sounds like a very special edition of the Xbox podcast. Hinting at details on the “future of Xbox,” Phil Spencer and friends are expected to be hitting the airwaves very soon with what could be some exciting (for some) news on the future of its gaming platform, exclusives titles, and more. More details below.

Microsoft to unveil the future Xbox today?

Firstly, after rumors hit the interwebs regarding an upcoming announcement about the future of Xbox-exclusive games, many are expecting to hear details on what’s to come on that front this afternoon. As we mentioned previously, code was mined from the currently Xbox-exclusive Hi-Fi Rush, suggesting it was on its way to other platforms, including PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Rumors also have major Bethesda titles as potential candidates for Microsoft letting its big-time exclusive titles out into the wild – games like Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle being the two mentioned by name.

Some hardcore Xbox heads seemingly don’t like the sounds of this – I don’t mind any of this personally, but it is super weird to think of Master Chief locking and loading on PlayStation 5. However, this could very well be great thing for gaming in general, and especially for folks that have always only invested in Nintendo and Sony platforms, providing it doesn’t have any unforeseen negative effect on AAA game development as a whole.

While it’s hard to say exactly what is on the slate for today’s discussion, Spencer did say that the Xbox division is “planning a business update” when asked about the whole multiplatform debacle.

From there, it’s anyone’s guess. The end of physical AAA gaming platforms entirely? Microsoft’s continued domination/strategy to conquer every screen in every home, office, and public space everywhere? Probably. But it won’t be long until we find out for sure.

Today’s Xbox Podcast business update is set to kick-off at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m ET and will, according to reports, go live on the official Xbox YouTube channel as well as “wherever you listen to your podcasts.” We will be updating this post during and after the event accordingly.

Xbox games coming to other consoles confirmed!

Xbox’s Phil Spencer: “We made the decision that we are going to take 4 Xbox games to the other consoles”

The “4 games” do NOT include Starfield or Indiana Jones…they are games more than a year old

Rumors say first two titles are Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment with Sea of Thieves and Grounded coming next

Activision and Blizzard games are coming to Game Pass starting with Diablo IV on March 28, which I’m super, super excited to share today.

Xbox is “invested in the next generation roadmap”. And what we’re really focused on there is ” and “delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.”

“There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday”

