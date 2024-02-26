Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, LIMBO, Dungeon Warfare 2, more

Monday afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now up for the taking down below courtesy of Google Play. We are also tracking deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and this Galaxy Buds FE bundle as well as a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 7, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights of today’s app deals include MEGA MAN X DiVE, LIMBO, Dungeon Warfare 2, Front Armies, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.

Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!

