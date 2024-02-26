Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, LIMBO, Dungeon Warfare 2, more

Monday afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now up for the taking down below courtesy of Google Play. We are also tracking deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and this Galaxy Buds FE bundle as well as a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 7, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights of today’s app deals include MEGA MAN X DiVE, LIMBO, Dungeon Warfare 2, Front Armies, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Diamond – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- RunGPS Trainer Pro Full FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Circle Crop – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lineblack – Yellow icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline $15 (Reg. $30)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Chloe Puzzle Game Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- File Manager Pro TV USB OTG $20 (Reg. $30)
More Android app deals still live:
- Boom Land FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Game of Life $3 (Reg. $5)
- ScourgeBringer $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- The Sun: Key Of Heaven Shooter $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- The Sun Origin Post Apocalypse $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Charlie in Underworld $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Fran Bow $4.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Super Shortcut: Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Star Traders RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $4)
- Star Traders: Frontiers $4 (Reg. $7)
- Templar Battleforce RPG $3 (Reg. $10)
- Cyberlords – Arcology PREMIUM $1 (Reg. $3)
MEGA MAN X DiVE features:
Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.
Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!
