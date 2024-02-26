Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ sees $80 discount to $520, plus bundle Galaxy Buds FE at $50

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $520.68 shipped. This drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model from its usual $600 going rate down to the third-best price to date. Itâ€™s nearly $80 off and comes within $13 of the all-time low from last fall. Samsungâ€™s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is its latest Android tablet that comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard SSD storage. That is packed into a 12.4-inch display that also works with a companion S Pen stylus. OurÂ hands-on reportÂ from over atÂ 9to5GoogleÂ breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

The savings today go beyond just being able to lock-in an $80 discount, too. Amazon is bundling in a $50 off promotion for those who also want to score a new pair of earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE normally sell for $100, but now when you add both the earbuds and the discounted Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ above to your card, youâ€™ll get the latest, budget-friendly buds for $50.

Weâ€™re also still tracking discounts onÂ Googleâ€™s new Pixel TabletÂ for those who are in search of something a bit more unique than a typical tablet. Thereâ€™s most notably the novel design that lets it dock onto a speaker base to charge, while also converting it into a Nest Hub of sorts when not in use. PricingÂ starts atÂ $449Â right now and comes joined by deals on anÂ extra Speaker Dock atÂ $98.Â

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features:

Be blown away by the large 12.4-inch screen. Thereâ€™s plenty of room to follow your passions, whether youâ€™re taking an online photography class or unwinding with cat videos. Dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. Itâ€™s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

