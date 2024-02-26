Save $200 on a 256GB Google Pixel 7 at Amazon as a new all-time low lands at $499

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the 256GB Google Pixel 7. This unlocked smartphone with elevated storage now sells for $499 shipped. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low on this configuration. Itâ€™s an extra $50 under the retailerâ€™s last sale and saves you $200 in total. Over atÂ 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect fromÂ our review, and we also break it down below the fold.

GoogleÂ Pixel 7Â may be the previous-generation version of the companyâ€™s flagship handset, but it still provides quite a bit of value thanks to todayâ€™s offer. It comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Around the back is a dual-sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphoneâ€™s Tensor G2 chip.

More on the Google Pixel 7:

Google Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2; itâ€™s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. Pixelâ€™s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours; when Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, it can last up to 72 hours. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display is super sharp, with rich, vivid colors; itâ€™s fast and responsive for smoother gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps.

