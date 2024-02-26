Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer with Cup for $37.48 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Todayâ€™s offer comes in at roughly $4 under our previous mention to deliver one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this model or any other comparable brand name solution. And after going hands-on with this little machine previously, I can definitely say itâ€™s well worth the $38 it is selling at today for me. Itâ€™s not the most powerful model out there for sure, but it is more than capable of handling everything I have thrown at it over the last year or more, and it still works as intended. You can get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review right here. Head below for more.Â

Todayâ€™s lead deal was already one of the most affordable models out there from a well-known brand and one that we have spent enough time with to recommend. But with todayâ€™s deal at Amazon, it is now on par with many of the no-name budget-bin models on youâ€™ll find out there right now.Â

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer features:

A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies.

A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing.

We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop.

Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability.

This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

