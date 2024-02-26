Magic Bulletâ€™s Mini Juicer hits way above its pay grade down at $37.50 (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $37.50
Magic Bullet Mini Juicer

Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer with Cup for $37.48 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Todayâ€™s offer comes in at roughly $4 under our previous mention to deliver one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this model or any other comparable brand name solution. And after going hands-on with this little machine previously, I can definitely say itâ€™s well worth the $38 it is selling at today for me. Itâ€™s not the most powerful model out there for sure, but it is more than capable of handling everything I have thrown at it over the last year or more, and it still works as intended. You can get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review right here. Head below for more.Â 

Todayâ€™s lead deal was already one of the most affordable models out there from a well-known brand and one that we have spent enough time with to recommend. But with todayâ€™s deal at Amazon, it is now on par with many of the no-name budget-bin models on youâ€™ll find out there right now.Â 

And while we are talking kitchen gear, this morningâ€™s Ninja sale is worth a quick browse through. Featuring up to $100 in savings, there are a number of notable Ninja deals floating around today from Best Buy, Woot, and Amazon, including coffee machines, multi-cookers, air fryers, blenders, and more.Â 

Swing by our home goods hub for more.Â 

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer features:

  • A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies.
  • A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing.
  • We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop.
  • Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability.
  • This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

