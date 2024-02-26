For folks who might not need one of the higher-end, high-power solutions, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering the 2023 model ArcField 2-in-1 MagFit Charging Stand at $35.99 shipped. This is 28% off the $50 going rate and the lowest price we can find. Now a couple bucks below the Black Friday deal last year, todayâ€™s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Again, this isnâ€™t one of those higher-end 15W models, but it does make for an affordable 7.5W MagSafe charger and StandBy solutionÂ for iPhone 12 through 15. This model also carries a wireless charging pad for AirPods and other earbuds in the base. It has performed flawlessly for me since going hands-on with it back in November and you can get a closer look both right here and down below.Â

For folks that are interested in these more affordable StandBy solutions, you can save a touch more with the comparable UGREEN 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station. This one is still down at its $30 sale price from the usual $40 list to deliver a very similar solution as the Spigen variant below, just with a slightly different aesthetic design.Â

Be sure to scope out the new Global MagSafe power bank charger from Journey as well as ourÂ handy feature showcasing some of the latest and best new Qi2 MagSafe charging solutions. Some folks might also want to take a closer look at mophieâ€™s telescoping 15W MagSafe charger stand. You can take a deep dive on this newer high-end release as part of our hands-on review right here.Â

Spigen ArcField MagFit 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

2-in-1 MagSafe Charger: Designed for MagSafe, Max 7.5W for your iPhone and Max 5W for your AirPods. It requires a 20W wall adapter (not included) for optimal performance. Convenient Magnetic Pad: Effortlessly charge AirPods with a magnetic pad for easy placement and secure charging. Customizable Viewing Angle: Adjust the charger stand up to 45 degrees for the perfect viewing angle while enjoying horizontal viewing while your iOS 17 iPhone charges seamlessly in StandBy Mode.

