Yummly magnetic smart meat thermometer now 30% off: V1 $50 or newer V2 at $70

Amazon is now offering the latest V2 Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $69.79 shipped. This model first landed on Amazon at $100 last summer as the latest Yummly solution. While you can now score the previous-generation model down at $49.99 shipped from its usual $80 list, today’s offer on the latest variant is at the second-best price we have ever seen on Amazon. One of the most elegant smart meat thermometers out there, the latest version features a 43-hour battery life, magnetic storage base, and a 165-foot range so you can relax while the meats are cooking. Based around a leave-in probe, it sends real-time updates on your cooking job – “what time your food will be ready, when to adjust the temperature, to flip your protein, or [when to] remove it from heat.” Head below for more details.

Now you can, as mentioned above, go with the previous-generation Yummly model to save some cash – it delivers on a very similar experience, just with a 150-foot Bluetooth range.

Or just skip the higher-end solutions altogether and score a simple ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for under $10 Prime shipped and call it a day. There’s no leave-in probe here, or smartphone connectivity, but it will help give you a good idea of what’s going on, whether your grilling, cooking in the oven, or otherwise.

Alongside the up to $100 in savings we spotted on a range of Ninja kitchen gear in the one-day sale that will be live through until tomorrow only, our home goods hub features even more cooking deals. One notable deal is the particularly low price tag we are tracking on Magic Bullet’s Mini Juicer at $37.50 – a get a closer look at this deal right here and in our hands-on review.

Yummly V2 Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Made for your oven, stovetop, grill, or smoker the Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperatures as your food cooks — no wires (or strings)

The leave-in thermometer monitors food and ambient oven temperatures with its 3 sensors, so you can cook your protein just the way you like it, every time

Monitor your cook on the free Yummly app on your phone or tablet from up to 150 feet away — or make your range nearly limitless by getting a link to your session to view it from anywhere Wi-Fi or cellular data are available

Multitask all you want. We’ll tell you what time your food will be ready, when to adjust the temperature, flip your protein or remove it from heat — and how long to let it rest

