Anker’s 100-ft. Permanent Outdoor Eave Lights with AI customization drop to $200 ($100 off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 100-foot run of eufy E120 Permanent Outdoor Eave Lights for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this set landed on Amazon for the first time last fall and is now seeing a solid $100 price drop. This 33% in savings is the same deal we tracked for the holidays last year to match the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Designed to provide a permanent outdoor lighting solution, this 100 feet of smart lights ranges from festive, vibrant multi-color action to warm white for the rest of the year. With the included companion app control, you can customize and adjust the experience from anywhere while leveraging AI-powered light design – “input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.” More details below.

Govee is another major player in the relatively affordable smart outdoor light game, but its comparable 100-foot set is selling for $300 right now. You could land its 50-foot run for under $180, or just opt for this 100-foot set of more traditional bulb patio lights at $65 after clipping the on-page coupon.

Elsewhere in smart lighting deals, check out this offer on Philips Hue’s White Ambiance 75W LED Smart Bulb as well as its popular outdoor HomeKit lightstrip. Then scope out the offers we are tracking on this 8-pack Govee white/color smart bulbs and Linkind’s Matter-equipped Edison-style bulbs down at $12.50 a pop. The rest of this week’s smart home deals are right here.

Anker eufy E120 Permanent Outdoor Eave Lights features:

Dual-LED Design for Stunning Lighting: The dual-LED design has a RGB LED and a dedicated 3000K warm-white LED in each node. Choose to illuminate your walls in brilliant colors or a soft 60 Lumen warm-white light for an elegant accent.

Endless Light Themes with AI: Along with preset themes and full customization, the eufyLife App features AI-powered light design. Input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.

DIY Installation: Installation is a breeze with our tape and clip installation which adheres to most surfaces effortlessly. Screws are also provided for reinforcement.

Durable and Long-Lasting: The light strings are made from UV-resistant material and have an IP67 rating to protect against water and dust. The adapter and controller, for safety, durability and aesthetic reasons, are designed to be extended for indoor installation and are therefore not waterproof.

