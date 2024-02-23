Philips Hue’s popular outdoor HomeKit lightstrip sees timely pre-spring discount to $88 ($42 off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip for $88 shipped. This is down from its usual $130 price tag and marks the first discount in months. We last saw it on sale over Thanksgiving Week, and now today it’s marked down right ahead of spring with $42 in savings attached. This is easily one of the more tried and true outdoor accent lighting solutions around, and now it’s seeing a rare discount to its second-best price.

Perfect for bringing some ambient lighting to your patio with spring right around the corner, this Philips Hue lightstrip is an easy recommendation for expanding your setup outdoors. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7 feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge. I’ve had one of these for quite a while now and have continued to find that it’s a reliable upgrade to bring some accent lighting to your patio, deck, or flowerbed.

Today’s lead deal truly is as good as it gets for an outdoor smart lightstrip. Never mind the fact that you’re getting one of the best options out there for just $88, but other brands like Govee will charge you more and these alternatives lack the HomeKit control found above.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!