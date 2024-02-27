ESR’s MagSafe wallet with metal hardware now starts from just $10.50, more from $8

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Magnetic iPhone HaloLock Wallet with finger loop from $10.36 after you clip the on-page coupon. While the black model is at the lowest price here, even the newer grey model is now on sale as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 directly from ESR and typically closer to $16 at Amazon, this is a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 (not 12 or 13 mini), this is among the more affordable options out there with today’s Amazon coupon, complete with MagSafe action, metal hardware, and a pop-out finger loop for extra grip. It features a vegan leather build and space for up to three IDs or bank cards that are held in place via a hidden dynamic tension spring. More details below.

Another ultra-affordable model from a brand we have featured is this JETech MagSafe wallet. This one is now starting at $7.99 Prime shipped, which is the best price we have tracked on this model that regularly fetches closer to $13. It also has a vegan leather build but only enough space for two cards.

For folks looking for a more high-end smartphone wallet option, perhaps with real genuine leather, the MUJJO model we reviewed previously is easily among the best options out there. The latest SANDMARC models can also be a solid option (our exclusive discount code can be found right here) and, for an all-in-one solution, the brand new 2-piece Burton Goods leather Pocket Book combines a leather iPhone case with a magnetic, removable wallet folio – we just took a hands-on look at this particularly sumptuous option as well.

ESR Magnetic iPhone Wallet (HaloLock) features:

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets provide a 250% stronger magnetic lock than the official magnetic wallet, so your items stay secure and it won’t come off when taken out of your pocket

All in One Pocket: lightweight design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1–3 cards equally secure thanks to the dynamic tension spring inside the card holder

Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a comfortably better grip on the go, doubles as a stand so you can enjoy hands-free viewing in landscape, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to pocket your phone

Instant Card Access: get the card you need when you need it without having to detach your wallet by simply inserting your finger into the specially designed bottom cutout

