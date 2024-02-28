Save a rare $150 on the NASA-designed SKYVIEW 2 multi-color smart lamps with geo-sync tech

The “first-of-its-kind” SKYVIEW lamp made its official debut last summer, shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on with it, and now we are tracking one of the very first chances to save. Designed by NASA circadian lighting expert Robert Soler, the gorgeous lamp leverages geo-syncing tech to bring the lighting conditions outside of your home or office indoors and you can now knock $150 off your order when purchasing any two of them. The SKYVIEW comes in two flavors: the standard model seen in our review and the SKYVIEW 2 PRO with a more premium design, hand-blown glass, and a raised forged aluminum stand. Head below for all of the details.

Rare SKYVIEW 2 deals

The standard SKYVIEW 2 sells for $349 and the PRO model goes for $699 shipped. These clearly aren’t the most affordable sunrise/sunset lamps out there, but they are also a far more impressive experience than just about any model I have tested out, and your total will drop $150 at checkout when adding any two of them to your order – if the price doesn’t drop automatically, use code bundle150.

While our in-depth hands-on review will detail the experience completely, let’s quickly take a look at the main aspects of the experience. By way of the companion app, you set your geographic locale, and the SKYVIEW will automatically change in tone and color to match the time of say outside in your neck of the woods – you can also customize the colors, access quick settings for studying, relaxing, reading, and more. The modern and yet sort of bulb-style bauhaus vibes also leverage the brand;’s deep research into understanding our circadian rhythm in order to promote well-being, focus, and more. Get a complete rundown right here.

While it doesn’t come with some of the more unique features of the SKYVIEW above, the Eve Flare is notable option that delivers on that mood-setting smart lamp vibe for much less. Scope it out right here.

SKYVIEW features:

Whether you work or relax from home, if your light isn’t clean, you are not feeling or performing your best. Real results from SKYVIEW users showed within days of use. SKYVIEW works on a deeply biological level, using a patented light engine to replicate the information we get from natural light — both visual and non-visual. It changes wavelength and intensity picked up by the special photopigment, melanopsin, in our eyes. This ensures our mind and body are in balance — improving focus, mood and sleep.

