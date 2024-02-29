Today only: Grab this 3-quart Bella Pro Air Fryer for just $15 at Best Buy (Reg. $50)

Today only, joining the rest of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering another one of its super-affordable air fryer offers. You can now land the regularly $50 Bella Pro Series 3-quart Analog Air Fryer down at $14.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This model typically sells for up to $50 at Best Buy and is now a solid $35 off. This is, even more so than yesterday’s $20 model, easily one of the most affordable air fryers you’ll find anywhere. After a quick browse through Amazon, we can’t find a single air fryer for less than the price of this Bella model. Head below for more details.

This Best Buy Deal of the Day brings a new air fryer to your countertop for less than the tax fee on many of the models you’ll find on Amazon. It might not be the most high-tech option out there, but it still provides 3-quarts of capacity to deliver that crispy golden finish to your meals, snacks, and side dishes. This is a simple, easy-to-use model with 1300-watts of power and adjustable temperature settings up to 400-degrees.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen and cooking deals, we spotted a notable deal on Oster’s 8-in-1 french door convection oven as well as Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer. And if you’re looking for a more advanced and capable air fryer solution, check out the deals we spotted in Amazon’s latest Instant sale with models starting from $60 shipped, including double basket models and more.

Bella Pro Series 3-quart Analog Air Fryer features:

Discover crispy perfection with the Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer. With a 2.5-lb. capacity, it can cook enough food to feed 2 to 4 people. Enjoy the convenience of adjustable temperature settings up to 400°F and a 60-minute auto shut-off timer with an audible tone for worry-free cooking. The stainless steel heating element ensures rapid heat-up times, while the high-performance circular heat technology guarantees fast, crispy, and evenly cooked dishes every time. Powered by a 1300-watt motor, this air fryer packs a powerful punch for delightful results with each use. Say goodbye to greasy, unhealthy meals and embrace the crispy goodness of our air fryer today!

