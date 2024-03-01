Best Buy Arcade1Up sale from $150: X-Men, PONG, NFL, NBA Jam, more up to $250 off

Best Buy has launched a wide-ranging Arcade1Up sale, giving folks a chance to land a statement piece for the basement or game room at a discount. Just after Arcade1Up unveiled its new X-Men ’97 Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet that is still up for pre-order with a special $100 price drop at Amazon, Best Buy is now offering up to $250 in savings on a series of already available models. You’ll find deals on PACMAN, Golden Axe, NFL Blitz, Dragon’s Lair, the standard X-Men cab, NBA Jam, Killer Instinct, and more are up for grabs starting from $150 with free shipping across the board. All of the deals are waiting right here and you’ll find some top picks down below.

Today’s Arcade1Up deals:

The latest addition to the Arcade1Up lineup celebrates the upcoming X-Men ’97 series – a continuation of the classic ‘90s animated X-Men series – loaded with 8 titles including Marvel vs Capcom 2, X-Men vs Street Fighter, X-Men Children of the ATOM, X-Men Mutant Apocalypse, and more. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage.

Arcade1Up X-Men Arcade features:

Yep, here it is, with character designs straight out of the legendary Pryde of the X-Men animated pilot. The X-Men 4 Player arcade game was an instant smash hit in 1992, allowing players to control Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, or Dazzler, in taking on the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants masterminded by Magneto. Four simultaneous players, amazing mutant powers, endless fun. Ready to team up for some remote play? The X-Men 4 Player arcade game is equipped with Live WiFi; yes, you can fight your way through each level with the help of retrogamers anywhere, playing from their own cabinets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!