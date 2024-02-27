Arcade1Up celebrates upcoming X-Men ’97 series with new custom Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet

Arcade1Up’s latest home cabinet creation is now up for pre-order covered in art directly inspired by X-Men 97’ and the upcoming continuation of the series. The ‘90s era X-Men animated series – the best X-Men ever if you ask me – debuted in 1992 and wrapped up in 1997, some 27 years before the series is set to continue on Disney+ starting next month, and Arcade1Up is celebrating the next season of the series with its latest Deluxe Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet. Pre-orders are now live on what is one of the nicest looking models in the brand’s lineup for me and you can get all of the details on the upcoming release down below.

Arcade1Up X-Men ‘97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine

Officially known as the Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men ‘97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine, it delivers on just about all of the best features from the brand’s other Deluxe models alongside a completely new art treatment wrapped around the cabinet, light-up marquee, and elsewhere.

This stellar arcade masterpiece boasts uncanny X-Men ’97 artwork, channeling the essence of a classic era and enhancing your gaming space.

The over 5-foot tall cabinet carries a 17-inch color display, “real-feel” 2-players arcade controls, dual speakers, 3D faux molded coin doors, and eight built-in games:

Marvel vs Capcom 2

Marvel vs Capcom 1

Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter

X-Men vs Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men Children of the ATOM

X-Men Mutant Apocalypse

Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems



Outside of the sweet new artwork, Arcade1Up says another thing that separates this new release from its older Marvel vs. Capcom machines is the inclusion of online multiplayer capability, “allowing you to challenge friends or rivals globally.”

Join the gaming revolution, experience the thrill, and plunge into the Marvel vs. Capcom universe.

The new X-Men ’97 arcade cabinet is now available for pre-order at a $599.99 price tag and set for release on April 25, 2024, roughly a month before the new X-Men ’97 show is set to debut on Disney+.

