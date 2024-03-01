Today’s best iOS app deals: Chicken Police, Dungeon of the Endless, Legacy 4, and more

Friday is here and that means we have one more bundle of discounted iOS games and apps to check out before the weekend hits. Joining this morning’s App Store offers, we are also tracking a notable Beats spring sale featuring Studio Pro headphones and Studio Buds+ as well as a return of the all-time low on AirPods Pro 2. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Chicken Police, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, The Tiny Bang Story, Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: PaintMyMinis: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $4 (Reg. 9)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samplr: $10 (Reg. $20)

Chicken Police features:

Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken were once a legendary detective·duo, called the Chicken Police. But that was almost a decade ago, and time had ruthlessly passed them by. Now Sonny and Marty are forced to work together on a case that is weirder than anything they’ve ever encountered before!

Chicken Police is a story·rich and dialogue·heavy game combining elements of the visual novels and classic adventure games. The game has more than 30 characters to talk to, with some having to be seriously interrogated. Collect tons of clues, evidence, and highly sensitive personal information from the shady characters of Clawville to use ruthlessly against them!

