Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes $30, PowerWash Sim $13, and more

Justin Kahn -
While the countdown to Mario Day 2024 has now begun, Amazon is now offering Switch gamers a chance to add Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to their physical game library down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% off and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a short-lived offer for less over the holidays last year, it’s hard to go wrong at half off. Players command “Three Houses characters like Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in epic real-time battles” through “three distinct storylines set in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses universe.” This one combines the full-octane action of the Warriors-style gameplay with the strategy and style of the Fire Emblem series as players battle their way through hordes of enemies using “Fire Emblem series mechanics like the weapons triangle, character classes, crests, and battalions to tailor your strategy.” Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals. 

