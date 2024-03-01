Apple launches Beats spring sale on latest Studio Pro headphones at $200 and Studio Buds+ at $130

Beats is starting off March with a new sale on its latest headphones and earbuds. While you’ll find discounts at Amazon and other retailers, the savings are also going live at Apple.com this time. We hardly ever see first-party price cuts, and now the new Beats Studio Pro are seeing one of the first discounts yet to $199.99 shipped.

Today’s deal applies to all four of the different colorways, dropping each one from the usual $350 price tag. It’s $150 off and arrives as the third-best price cut to date while marking the lowest we’ve seen since December. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect, too.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking.

Amazon is now also offering the Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.99 shipped in all four colors. That includes the eye-catching transparent model, as well as some other styles. Each one is down from the usual $170 price tag, and in the case of the clear version, is on sale for the first time since Black Friday.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May of last year and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and a slick design. There are 36 hours of listening for good measure and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

Both of today’s deals will be live through the first couple weeks of the month, slated to come to a close on March 11.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

