Satechi’s metal Space Gray Multi-Angle Tablet Stand drops to $30 for today only (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Satechi R1 Aluminum Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand ion Space Gray for $29.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Currently sitting at the full $40 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mentions from both holiday 2023 and back in January. Satechi – one of our favorite accessory brands – says this stand is compatible with devices between 4 and 13 inches, including iPad Pro models, iPad mini, iPhone 12 through 15, and more. It features a fold-up design so you can easily pack it up for on-the-go action alongside a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads for grip and to prevent scratching. The R1 stand also features an adjustable hinge to get your device at the ideal viewing angle. Head below for more details.

Again, it’s hard to go wrong with Satechi gear, just about all of it is among the best out there. But if you’re looking to bring spending down, scope out this metal Lamicall tablet stand instead. We have featured the brand’s metal solutions for quite some time around here and you can land this one at a lower $16 Prime shipped price tag.

And while we are on the subject, be sure to check out he latest Qi2 charging gear from Satechi as part of our recent roundup as well as our hands-on review of its Stand and Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio users. You’ll also want to take a look at the brand’s new vegan-leather iPad Pro case as well as its 2.5Gb Ethernet adapter and new 8K HDMI 2.1 accessories.

Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand features:

Never worry again about your tablet tipping over! Hands-free display holds your tablet with a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads grip to prevent any scratches or sliding…whether you are watching YouTube videos, using FaceTime or just checking your emails, the R1 stand effortlessly maneuvers between Portrait, Landscape or Flat orientation with a 270-degree mount and base hinge…portable design to easily fit in your briefcase or backpack. With its compact size, take the R1 stand with you on-the-go or simply store away when not in use.

