Blink’s latest Outdoor 4 smart cam undercuts Black Friday back at $65 low, or 5-pack for $200

After seeing some notable Ring deals this past weekend, Amazon has now launched a new Blink sale headlined by the Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) smart camera at $64.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this model debuted last August and is now seeing a solid 45% or $55 discount. We saw this one drop to $72 for Black Friday and into the holiday season last year with today’s offer now undercutting those deals to match the best price we have tracked. This is the latest 4th generation outdoor model from Blink, delivering a wire-free smart security camera solution for both indoors and out – it includes the camera, one Sync Module 2, two AA lithium metal batteries, one mounting kit, one USB cable, and one power adapter. From within the Blink app, and you can see, hear, and speak with 1080p HD live video feeds, infrared night vision, and two-way audio. The 2-year battery life keeps things powered for quite some time before you’ll need to replace them while motion detection and Alexa voice command action enhance the experience – “connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more using your voice.” More details below.

Also part of this sale, Amazon has the Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) five-camera system on sale for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid 50% discount and the lowest we can find. This bundle keeps an eye on your entire property, dropping each of the five cameras down to $40 a pop – it also ships with the synch modules, batteries, and mounting kits you’ll need for installation.

Swing by our smart home hub for more, and if you’re looking for an affordable way to bring some smarts to your front door, scope out this ongoing deal on TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera. Now on sale for just $40 at Amazon, this is among the more affordable options in the category from a trustworthy brand and all of the details are waiting right here.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) features:

Outdoor 4 is our fourth generation wire-free smart security camera that helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

Two-year battery life — Set up yourself in minutes and get up to two years of power with the included AA lithium batteries.

Enhanced motion detection — Be alerted to motion faster from your smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.

Person detection — Get alerts when a person is detected with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Save and share clips — Choose to store events in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (included) plus a USB drive (sold separately).

