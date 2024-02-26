TP-Linkâ€™s affordable Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera is down at just $40 today

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera with Chime down at $39.99 shipped to deliver one of the most affordable options in the product category. This model debuted at $60 and now more regularly carries a $50 going rate. Now down an additional 20%, this is among the more affordable options from a reputable smart home brand. This model keeps an eye on your front porch and delivers 2K resolutions directly to your smartphone alongside night vision, 2-way audio, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home gear. Alongside IP64-rated weatherproofing, it also features a microSD card slot to store footage locally without the need for additional subscription charges. More details below.Â 

While todayâ€™s lead deal is easily among the lowest price youâ€™ll find on a comparable solution from a brand name, this certified refurbished Blink Video Doorbell is going for a touch less for a limited time right now. Regularly $45, you can land this one down at $33 shipped right now â€“ this one works wired or wire-free as well.Â 

Other smart home deals we are tracking today include Philips Hueâ€™s White Ambiance 75W LED Smart Bulb as well as Ankerâ€™s treat-tossing 2K smart pet cam with 360-degree AI tracking and this deal on ecobeeâ€™s latest HomeKit SmartThermostat. The rest of the ongoing deals youâ€™ll find on smart home gear are waiting in our dedicated hub right here.Â 

See whoâ€™s at your door with crystal clear 3MP/2K crisp high resolution video, capturing every detail even when you zoom in. Easily identify faces with no worries of grainy images, and enjoy a 160Â° diagonal field of view showing you everything you need to see outside your door. Get instant push notifications when the doorbell button is pressed or adjust the volume for select times. The modular Chime design allows you to conveniently place your chime where you want, choose from several different tones, and adjust the volume directly on the device. Never miss another delivery or wake your family with an unexpected guest.

