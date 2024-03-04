All-time low drops TCL’s 2023 model 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV down to just $280

Amazon just knocked the 2023 model 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV down to $279.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal available at Best Buy. This model launched at closer to $500 and currently carries a regular price at $450 via Best Buy. Today’s deal marks an Amazon all-time low with at least $130 in savings, coming in at nearly $40 under our previous all-time low mention. A perfect chance to score a modestly-sized 2023 model smart TV at its best price ever, this is clearly a notable option at a particularly great price. It features variable refresh rates, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and the Google TV platform, delivering direct access to your streaming services and more. It makes for a simple, affordable, and effective way to land a new display for smaller spaces that will work for everything from gaming to TV shows, movies, and sports. Three HDMI inputs around back join support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands as well. Head below for more deals and details.

While not quite as deep a deal as the all-time low up top, you’ll also find markdowns at the ready on the larger size TCL Q6 4K Smart Google TVs as well:

Pre-orders are now live on LG’s new Evo C4 OLED TV and be sure to scope out some of the price drops we are tracking on home theater audio upgrades right now as well. Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar is back down at $100 and the latest flagship Bose Ultra Smart Soundbar is also seeing a solid $100 price drop right now alongside a host of other audio solutions from the brand. Scope those deals out right here.

TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV features:

TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Beyond movies and TV shows you can get in the game with Game Accelerator 120 together with Auto Game Mode and AMD Freesync automatically optimizing for the lowest latency for a more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard. TCL Q Class Smart TVs: Compelling Color and Choice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!