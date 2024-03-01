Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar falls back down to $100 today

Amazon is bringing back holiday pricing on its latest Fire TV Soundbar today for folks looking for an affordable home theater upgrade. Regularly $120, you can now land the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar down at $99.99 shipped – matching our previous mention and last year’s Black Friday offer. We did see it fall to $71 last year, but it was only for an hour or two in the middle of the night – it was probably a pricing mistake. While you can bring Alexa to your home theater with the deals we are now tracking on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks, or land higher-end audio experience with this morning’s Bose sound bar offers, the Fire TV Soundbar offers Amazon’s latest and relatively affordable middle ground audio entertainment experience with support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio with HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity options at the ready. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

More of this weekend’s Fire TV deals:

And if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater display, there are some notable deals to scope out right now. Firstly, we are tracking LG’s B3 77-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 OLED Smart TV that launched last year at $3,300 down at $1,800. Then check out this Samsung 77-inch 120Hz OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800 as well as Best Buy’s 4K smart TVs with AirPlay from just $230.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features:

Amp up your audio – Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design.

Immersive sound – Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Easy setup – Just plug in the included HDMI cable to the HDMI eARC/ARC port on your TV to instantly enjoy audio that’s always in sync.

Compact design – With a length of 24“ and a height of just 2.5″, Fire TV Soundbar fits most entertainment consoles and TV stands.

Stream audio with Bluetooth – Connect your phone or tablet via Bluetooth to fill the room with your favorite music.

Fire TV Ready – Designed and tested to work seamlessly with Fire TV, for control of your TV and audio with one remote.

Compatible with smart TVs – Fire TV Soundbar works with smart TVs, and TVs connected to streaming media players.

