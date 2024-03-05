Score an 86-inch 120Hz LG Smart TV with AirPlay 2 down at the $950 Amazon low

Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the LG UQ7590 86-inch Class UHD Smart TV down at $949.99 shipped. Regularly $1,100 these days, this is $150 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. While the brand new LG 2024 models are up for pre-order and we have seen plenty of deals on the 2023 OLED variants as of late, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an 86-inch LG smart TV with a 120Hz refresh rate for less than this anywhere. Head below for more details on the specs.

Alongside the 4K (2160p) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate panel, this smart TV delivers direct access to all of your favorite streaming services alongside HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma. This model also works alongside your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear with FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smoother gaming and Apple AirPlay 2 for screen mirroring action. It sports a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs as well.

We are still tracking TCL’s higher-end 98-inch 2023 model on sale at just under $2,000, which is as much as $3,000 in savings. But for folks looking for a budget-friendly modest display for smaller rooms or the kids, Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with the included voice remote is now sitting at a new all-time low. You can bring this one home for $179 shipped right now with all of the details you need waiting right here.

LG UQ7590 86-inch Class UHD Smart TV features:

Dive into a world of free content, thanks to over 300+ free LG Channels¹ and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. Find your faves fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. Make it the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all your game settings in one location.



