Anker’s portable Android 1080p projector runs 5,000 apps on a 120-inch screen at $250 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $460, it started at a much higher $500 MSRP at the start of 2023, with repeating discounts slowly bringing costs lower and lower through the months until hitting a $300 low during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the first of the new year, amounting to a 46% markdown off the going rate and returning costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this portable projector. With HDR10 and 400 lumens, everything you watch and play will be packed full of rich detail and color. Its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will “let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity.” It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge, with no tangling wires needed. It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

And if you plan to take your projector outside the home for your movie nights in the warmer months, its always a safe bet to bring along a power station, like the Baseus 140W 6-port Laptop Power Bank Station. It has a has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity and sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, with bidirectional 140W charging as well as six ports to cover your devices: two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one DC. If you’re looking for something bigger to handle more than your projector on outings, check out our recent coverage of the Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station. It offers a 2,160Wh capacity, smart controls via your smartphone, and eight ports to cover all your device charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port.

Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector features:

