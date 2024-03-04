Baseus’ 140W 6-port 48,000mAh portable USB-C power bank station falls to $75 (Reg. $170)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 140W 6-port Laptop Power Bank Station for $74.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Already down from its usual $170, this device started off at a $220 MSRP upon its release in August, with three discounts in 2023 that ultimately brought its list price down to the current $170. With the arrival of the new year we’ve already seen it drop further once before, ultimately dropping to a $74 all-time low just last month. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 56% markdown off the going rate, giving you $145 off its original MSRP and dropping costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This power bank station has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity that is more tailored for personal use rather than keeping your campsite energized. It sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to store inside your bag or carry along with you thanks to the included carrying case with an over-shoulder strap. It features bidirectional 140W charging that refills its own battery in just 1.5 hours while juicing up your MacBook Pro 2 or an iPhone 14 up to nine times. It has an LCD display that keeps you informed on power levels and charging statuses as well as six ports to cover all your device charging needs: two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one DC.

If you’re looking for something bigger for your outings into the wilds of the world, check out our past coverage of the on-going discount for the ALLPOWERS R1500 Portable Power Station. It has a 1,152Wh capacity and provides an 1,800W output power (3,000W peak) with 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll be needing: four AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port. Or if you’re just looking for a cheaper charging option for your devices, check out our recent coverage of the VOLTME 140W 3-port USB Charger that gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device charging needs with 140W of output. Within the same post you’ll also find some more options for power banks that are currently seeing discounts as well.

Baseus 140W Portable Laptop Power Bank Station features:

Bidirectional Ultra Fast Charging: Baseus laptop power bank features a bidirectional 140W PD3.1 USB-C port charging, can be quickly full recharged in just 1.5 hours.

48,000mAh Larger Capacity: Baseus portable power station equipped with massive 153.6Wh/48,000mAh LiFePO4 battery capacity, juice up a Macbook Pro 2 times or an iPhone 14 almost 9 times.

Compact & Portable: Weighing in at just 4.5 lbs, and with its included carrying case, this power bank is lightweight and convenient to carry, perfect for outdoor camping or travel.

Universal Compatibility: Equipped with 2*AC Outlets, 2*USB C ports, 1*USB port, and 1*DC port, the Baseus portable laptop charger is compatible with laptops, phones, tablets, switch, drones, cameras, lamps, and even CPAP.

Safe & Smart Digital Display: Thanks to its intelligent digital circuit that monitors the circuit at a rate of 1.72 million times per day, this small generator is more efficient and safer than ever; it’s easy-to-read LCD display screen helps you to aware the power delivery and charging status at anytime.

