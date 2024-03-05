Save $700 on Jackery’s 2,160Wh Explorer 2000 Pro power station with 8 ports for $1,199 low

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station for $1,199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $700 off coupon. Normally going for $1,899, this power station only saw seven discounts over 2023, usually followed by quick rises back above $1,800. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $100 and returning its price back to the all-time low.

The Explorer 2000 Pro offers a 2,160Wh capacity that can provide a 2,200W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in just two hours via a wall outlet or in less than three hours via six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels (sold separately). It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

For smaller and more personal power bank needs, check out our recent coverage of the Baseus 140W 6-port Laptop Power Bank Station. It has a has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity and sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, with bidirectional 140W charging as well as six ports to cover your devices: two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one DC.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station features:

Fast Solar Charging in 2.5 Hours: 100% clean and unlimited solar energy with smart MPPT controller for your camping or family emergency storage. The power station can be fully charged with 6 Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels (Should be bought separately) in less than 2.5 hrs or only 2 hrs via AC wall outlet charging.

Easy to Use: The ergonomic shape of the handle grants an ease grip. And use in one touch with simple and speedy setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency. The Explorer 2000 PRO delivers under 53DB ensuring quiet and peaceful charging.

Safe & Reliable for Outdoor Camping: Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

Power Pretty Much Anything: Power 99% home appliances with 2160Wh (2200W AC output power) and 8 outlets (3*AC outlets, 2*USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2*USB-C PD 100W, 1*Car outlet). Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power to power the most of your appliances – pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners and more.

5-Year Warranty: Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO can be extended to a 5-year guaranty instead of 2 years for worry-free experience.

What You Get: 1*Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station, 1* User Manual, 1*AC Charge Cable, 1* Car Charge Cable.

