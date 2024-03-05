Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC headphones drop to $246 (New low, Reg. $380)

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones for $245.96 shipped. Today’s offer is down from its usual $380 price tag and now marks a new all-time low. It’s the first discount in a few months since back over the holiday shopping period last year and beats that mention by an extra $14. I personally called these the next best thing to AirPods Max back in my hands-on review, and today’s discount only makes the headphones an even better value.

Available in both white and black styles, the new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio.

Sennheiser did just debut its latest pair of over-ear headphones, too. After a CES 2024 reveal, the new ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones are now shipping with a more streamlined build than the Momentum 4 above. Battery life isn’t quite as good and the 37mm drivers are notably smaller, but there is a more affordable $230 price tag.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 features:

Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM range sets the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound. The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering superior sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Listen your way thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ, and a new Sound Personalization feature. Calls also sound more natural thanks to an advanced digital beamforming microphone system with automatic wind noise suppression.

