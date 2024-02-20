Sennheiser begins shipping its new ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones at $230

The new Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus headphones are shipping today. These new over-ear cans were first revealed back at CES 2024 in January amongst two pairs of earbuds. Now, they’re the first of the new unveils to begin shipping out to shoppers.

The new over-ear ACCENTUM Plus headphones are a more mid-range pair of cans that look to slot in beneath the company’s Momentum releases. Its design is largely what we’ve come to expect from Sennheiser, with a pair of two-tone styles featuring premium materials and plushy padding for the earcups and headband.

However, it really is the new listening features that make the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus one of the more notable pairs of headphones released as of late. All of the modern frills like AptX Adaptive audio, Hybrid ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity are onboard, as is one of the longer battery capacities out there. You’ll be able to listen for 50 hours on a single charge, with just 10 minutes of being plugged in, translating to 5 hours of listening if you’re in a pinch. Sennheiser throws in touch controls to the ear cups in order to round out the polished design.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus is now available for purchase at $229.95. There are two colors available, each of which is listed and now shipping at Amazon as well as directly from Sennheiser.

ACCENTUM Plus can be controlled two main ways thanks to an intuitive touch panel and companion app that respond to gesture controls: familiar taps and swipes manage listening levels, wireless media controls, and transparency mode so you can get keep your hands on your device or put it away entirely. A touch-enabled earcup—also used in the flagship MOMENTUM series—offers immediate feature control without needing to search for buttons or dive into menus. For power users, automatic wind-reduction and adjustable side-tone keeps calls natural and free from distractions. Multipoint connectivity seamlessly switches the active wireless connection from one Bluetooth device to another without the need for re-pairing. The Smart Control App elevates the headphone experience by effortlessly handling Bluetooth connections, exploring the 5-band EQ, and adjusting a plethora of audio-centric features. All of this is presented through a refreshingly simple visual user interface that fits neatly in your pocket. Smart Control also allows users to store personalized presets—perfect for when your smartphone platform or listening habits change. ACCENTUM Plus’ playtime is only matched by its comfort. The earcup and headband padding adapt to the wearer’s contours, providing reassuring stability through a gentle touch. And for those times when wireless listening is not permitted, an included audio cable with a 3.5mm stereo plug can be used to tap into in-flight entertainment systems or other headphone outputs. ACCENTUM Plus folds flat and ships with a protective zip-storage case to keep your new favorite travel headphones and accessories organized while on the move.

