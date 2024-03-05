Today’s best iOS app deals: Sparklite, Bibots, Iris and the Giant, and more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now ready and waiting for you down below. Alongside the App Store deals, we are also tracking price drops on Apple’s latest M2 Max Mac Studio as well as the best price ever on Apple Watch Ultra 2, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Sparklite, Incredibox, Bibots, Iris and the Giant, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bibots: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Iris and the Giant: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Potion Permit: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Waterways Relaxation App: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legend of Keepers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

Sparklite features:

Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite!

