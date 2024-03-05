Today’s best game deals: New Prince of Persia hits all-time low on all platforms at $30, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50 $30

While Nintendo has now officially unveiled this year’s Mario Day 2024 game deals, those won’t be live for a couple more days. Today we are focused on a Ubisoft title that released for Switch (and the other platforms) that is now seeing its first major discount. Best Buy is now offering the new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on all platforms down at $29.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This deal is also available at Amazon but stock is only available on select platforms. Regularly $50, this is a solid $20 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked yet. Reviewers and gamers alike have come away mostly impressed with Ubisoft’s new take on the classic Prince of Persia franchise. Transforming the experience into a more flashy and stylish action-adventure platformer, the game is set “in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate.” Players take control of Sargon and “evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

