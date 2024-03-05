Today’s best game deals: New Prince of Persia hits all-time low on all platforms at $30, more

While Nintendo has now officially unveiled this year’s Mario Day 2024 game deals, those won’t be live for a couple more days. Today we are focused on a Ubisoft title that released for Switch (and the other platforms) that is now seeing its first major discount. Best Buy is now offering the new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on all platforms down at $29.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This deal is also available at Amazon but stock is only available on select platforms. Regularly $50, this is a solid $20 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked yet. Reviewers and gamers alike have come away mostly impressed with Ubisoft’s new take on the classic Prince of Persia franchise. Transforming the experience into a more flashy and stylish action-adventure platformer, the game is set “in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate.” Players take control of Sargon and “evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***PlayStation 5 Slim Console Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $450 (Reg. $500)
***Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025, more Pokémon Day announcements
Nintendo Switch game deals
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle $40 (Reg. $100)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
Let’s-a go! Countdown to Mario Day 2024 starts today
Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!
Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Starfield: Premium Upgrade $25 (Reg. $35)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
