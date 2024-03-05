Save $200 on Apple’s latest M2 Max Mac Studio with the first discount since November

Rikka Altland -
AppleBest Mac DealsB&H
Save $200 $1,799

B&H is offering one of the first chances to save on the latest M2 Max Mac Studio. The latest high-end headless Mac drops to $1,799 shipped with 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage from its usual $1,999 price tag. This is $200 off and matches our previous mention from back over Black Friday. It’s the first chance to save since, too. Today’s offer comes joined by the 1TB model at $2,049, down from $2,199. Head below for more.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

Since the last time we saw a Mac Studio discount, Satechi has been busy with the reveal of its new Stand and Hub dock. This accessory has been one of our favorites over the years for keeping a sleek desktop setup while bringing I/O to the front of your machine, and now it’s even better thanks to an upgraded NVMe SSD slot stowed away in the bottom. I took a hands-on look at the latest from Satechi, which details everything about the build and experience.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M2 Max or all-new M2 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…
B&H

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Android game and app deals: Potion Permit, Rotaeno, Iri...
Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air sees clearance discoun...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is now just $32 for this week ...
Amazon HyperX gaming gear from $20: Headsets, accessori...
meross’ HomeKit smart garage door remote returns to ...
Score an 86-inch 120Hz LG Smart TV with AirPlay 2 down...
Upgrade your Series X|S with Seagate’s official 2...
Juiced’s RipCurrent fat-tire e-bike tops out at 2...
Load more...
Show More Comments