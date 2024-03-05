Save $200 on Apple’s latest M2 Max Mac Studio with the first discount since November

B&H is offering one of the first chances to save on the latest M2 Max Mac Studio. The latest high-end headless Mac drops to $1,799 shipped with 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage from its usual $1,999 price tag. This is $200 off and matches our previous mention from back over Black Friday. It’s the first chance to save since, too. Today’s offer comes joined by the 1TB model at $2,049, down from $2,199. Head below for more.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

Since the last time we saw a Mac Studio discount, Satechi has been busy with the reveal of its new Stand and Hub dock. This accessory has been one of our favorites over the years for keeping a sleek desktop setup while bringing I/O to the front of your machine, and now it’s even better thanks to an upgraded NVMe SSD slot stowed away in the bottom. I took a hands-on look at the latest from Satechi, which details everything about the build and experience.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M2 Max or all-new M2 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

