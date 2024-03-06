Logitech’s ergonomic Lift vertical mouse drops to $60 (Save $10), MX Vertical at $87

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Lift for Mac Wireless Vertical Mouse for $59.99 shipped. This is the first discount in months since our previous mention at the start of December. It drops from the usual $70 price tag in order to save you $10 and also matches the all-time low for one of the first times. You can catch up on the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, or just head below the fold.

Providing a more affordable take on Logitech’s popular ergonomic mouse compared to its MX counterpart, the Logitech Lift arrives with much of the same comfort and Mac-friendly focus. Back when I reviewed the mouse, I found that it made all of the right compromises to land at that retail price, making the upright design, Bluetooth and Logitech Bolt wireless connectivity, and 4,000 DPI sensor all the more notable.

While not quite as good of a value, the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is also worth considering now that you can also score it for less than MSRP. It isn’t going to be quite as affordable as the Logitech Lift, but does at least back its $87 price tag with some more compelling features. It’s down from $100. Being in the MX line means that it packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There are also some other more premium inclusions that might justify the $27 difference between both of the peripherals.

Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse features:

Lift for Mac is an ergonomic wireless vertical mouse crafted for all-day comfort – a great fit for small to medium hands. Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Lift for Mac ergonomic wireless mouse’s 57-degree angle relieves pressure on your wrist and places your arm and upper body in a more relaxed posture. Relax into focus with Lift upright mouse’s whisper-quiet clicks and silent magnetic SmartWheel for smooth, seamless scrolling – plus save time with 4 customizable buttons

