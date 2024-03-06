Save 40% on Ring’s wireless smart Stick Up Cam for today only at $60 shipped (White or black)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering straight 40% discounts on the latest smart Ring Stick Up Cam. These deals are also now matched at Amazon with both the battery-powered wireless model and the wired variant now selling for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a $40 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $10 under the December holiday price at Amazon and on par with the Black Friday offer we tracked last November. Considering these are price matches of today’s daily deals at Best Buy, there is a chance they also jump back to full price at Amazon tomorrow as well, but it’s hard to say for sure. Hit the jump for all of the details.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, much like its name suggests, offers up an easy to install, wire-free security and home monitoring solution that features a weather-resistant form-factor for use indoors and out. It allows folks to “see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device” with the Live View feature, two-way talk, and color night vision. It can even deliver real-time notifications in combination with its motion detection tech.

Amazon’s Ring brand also debuted the latest addition to its stable of smart home gear last month with its “most powerful” new battery doorbell solution. The All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro enters the lineup as the latest front porch monitoring kit with Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View to provide all of the usual features alongside upgraded resolution and the ability to get an aerial perspective of what’s going on out there. Scope out the details right here – it is now available for purchase at $230 shipped.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket. Add-on the Mount for Stick Up Cam (sold separately) for ceiling mount.

Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Stick Up Cams to the Ring app.

Easily setup Stick Up Cam Battery by inserting the battery pack and connecting to Wi-Fi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!