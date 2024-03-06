Verizon 5G home internet plans come with a free Nintendo Switch and $200 gift card from $45 per month

Verizon is launching its latest 5G Home Internet promotion today, arriving just in time for Mario Day 2024. This time, signing up for one of the company’s internet plans will net you a free Nintendo Switch. That is a $299 value and is just the first part of the savings. You’ll also be able to choose between a $200 Target gift card or the Samsung Chromebook Go – valued at $350. Either one of those is included on top of the Switch, saving you at least $499 by signing up for Verizon 5G Home Internet.

In order to take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan. This normally runs you $80 per month, but if you’re an existing Verizon customer, the price drops down to $45 per month – though you’ll have to enable autopay. You do get a 5-year guarantee that the price will stay the same, too.

Verizon is also making sure you can switch from an existing home internet service, too. The company will give you an up to $500 credit to help cover any early termination fees from switching to its 5G service. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee. Verizon’s 5G Home Plus plan includes the needed router system to get going, with self installation ditching any kind of service fees. There are also no data caps, and speeds clock in at up to 1 Gb/s.

For everything else Mario Day 2024, we have the perfect guide to get the most out of all things Mushroom Kingdom this year.

Here’s the fine print:

Offer valid thru 3.31.24 for a Nintendo Switch. For new home internet customers who activate and maintain eligible 5G Home Plus services in good standing for 65 days and redeem offer w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 8.31.24, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Nintendo promotional device(s) if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. One offer per eligible Verizon account, while supplies last.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!