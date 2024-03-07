Android game and app deals: Murders on Budapest, SpongeBob, Rotaeno, and more

Murders on Budapest

Thursday afternoon collection of the best Google Play Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below. We also have deals on OnePlus Open and the just-released OnePlus Watch 2 as well as Samsung’s new Galaxy A25 smartphones, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Murders on Budapest, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rotaeno, 7Days, Underworld Office, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Murders on Budapest features:

Doyle, lost in the mountains during a blizzard, finds a group of fellow hikers. The stranded hikers are offered food and shelter at a grand estate. But when they try to leave, one of them turns up dead. Try the comic murder mystery “Murders on Budapest: Comic murder adventure story game” and choose your own mystery. Whoever you think the killer is, you’re in for a surprise.

